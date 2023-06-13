Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops [Image 26 of 30]

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230623-N-MH015-1153 PEARL HARBOR (June 23, 2023) U.S Navy Sailors and Tigers embarked aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) observe the ship getting underway. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese)

