230623-N-MH015-1153 PEARL HARBOR (June 23, 2023) U.S Navy Sailors and Tigers embarked aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) observe the ship getting underway. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2023 10:07
|Photo ID:
|7879832
|VIRIN:
|230623-N-MH015-1153
|Resolution:
|4979x3556
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops [Image 30 of 30], by PO2 Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT