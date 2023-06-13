230623-N-KG461-1036



KINGS BAY, Ga. (June 23, 2023) Rear Adm. Martin Muckian, Commander, Undersea Warfare Development Center, presents Capt. Gabriel Anseeuw, outgoing commanding officer of the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) (Blue), with the Legion of Merit during a change of command ceremony held at the World War II Submarine Veterans Memorial Pavilion on board Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. Anseeuw was relieved by Capt. Peter French. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Date Posted: 06.23.2023 16:01 Photo ID: 7878951 VIRIN: 230623-N-KG461-1036 Resolution: 4028x2877 Size: 1.03 MB Location: KINGS BAY, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Florida (SSGN 728) (Blue) Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Zachary Behrend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.