USS Florida (SSGN 728) (Blue) Change of Command

KINGS BAY, Ga. (June 23, 2023) Rear Adm. Martin Muckian, Commander, Undersea Warfare Development Center, presents Capt. Gabriel Anseeuw, outgoing commanding officer of the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) (Blue), with the Legion of Merit during a change of command ceremony held at the World War II Submarine Veterans Memorial Pavilion on board Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. Anseeuw was relieved by Capt. Peter French. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)
|06.23.2023
|06.23.2023 16:01
|7878951
|230623-N-KG461-1036
|4028x2877
|1.03 MB
|KINGS BAY, GA, US
|1
|0
