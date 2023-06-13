USS Wyoming (SSBN 742) (Gold) Change of Command

230623-N-KG461-2052



KINGS BAY, Ga. (June 23, 2023) Cmdr. Jeremy Garcia (left), incoming commanding officer of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Wyoming (SSGN 742) (Gold), shakes hands with Capt. Nathan Murray, outgoing commanding officer, during a change of command ceremony held at the chapel on board Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. Murray was relieved by Garcia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

