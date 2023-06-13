230623-N-KG461-2052
KINGS BAY, Ga. (June 23, 2023) Cmdr. Jeremy Garcia (left), incoming commanding officer of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Wyoming (SSGN 742) (Gold), shakes hands with Capt. Nathan Murray, outgoing commanding officer, during a change of command ceremony held at the chapel on board Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. Murray was relieved by Garcia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 16:01
|Photo ID:
|7878947
|VIRIN:
|230623-N-KG461-2052
|Resolution:
|4983x3559
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|KINGS BAY, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Wyoming (SSBN 742) (Gold) Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Zachary Behrend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT