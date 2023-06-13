USS Wyoming (SSBN 742) (Gold) Change of Command

230623-N-KG461-2059



KINGS BAY, Ga. (June 23, 2023) Cmdr. Jeremy Garcia, incoming commanding officer of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Wyoming (SSBN 742) (Gold), speaks to distinguished guests, family and crew during a change of command ceremony held at the chapel on board Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. Garcia relieved Capt. Nathan Murray. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

