USS Wyoming (SSBN 742) (Gold) Change of Command

KINGS BAY, Ga. (June 23, 2023) Capt. Nathan Murray, outgoing commanding officer of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Wyoming (SSBN 742) (Gold), salutes the side boys during a change of command ceremony held at the chapel on board Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. Murray was relieved by Cmdr. Jeremy Garcia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

