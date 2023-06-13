Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Florida (SSGN 728) (Blue) Change of Command [Image 8 of 10]

    USS Florida (SSGN 728) (Blue) Change of Command

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Behrend 

    Commander, Submarine Group Ten

    230623-N-KG461-1072

    KINGS BAY, Ga. (June 23, 2023) Capt. Peter French (left), incoming commanding officer of the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) (Blue), salutes Capt. Gabriel Anseeuw, outgoing commanding officer, during a change of command ceremony held at the World War II Submarine Veterans Memorial Pavilion on board Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. French relieves Anseeuw. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 16:01
    Photo ID: 7878952
    VIRIN: 230623-N-KG461-1072
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: KINGS BAY, GA, US 
    TAGS

    USS Florida
    SSGN 728
    Kings Bay
    Change of Command
    Naval Submarine Base

