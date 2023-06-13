Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Wyoming (SSBN 742) (Gold) Change of Command [Image 1 of 10]

    USS Wyoming (SSBN 742) (Gold) Change of Command

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Behrend 

    Commander, Submarine Group Ten

    230623-N-KG461-2008

    KINGS BAY, Ga. (June 23, 2023) Cmdr. Jeremy Garcia, incoming commanding officer of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Wyoming (SSBN 742) (Gold), salutes the side boys during a change of command ceremony held at the chapel on board Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. Garcia relieved Capt. Nathan Murray. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 16:01
    Photo ID: 7878945
    VIRIN: 230623-N-KG461-2008
    Resolution: 4247x3034
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: KINGS BAY, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Wyoming (SSBN 742) (Gold) Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Zachary Behrend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kings Bay
    Change of Command
    Naval Submarine Base
    USS Wyoming
    SSBN 742

