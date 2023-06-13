USS Florida (SSGN 728) (Blue) Change of Command

230623-N-KG461-1009



KINGS BAY, Ga. (June 23, 2023) Capt. Peter French, incoming commanding officer of the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) (Blue), salutes the side boys during a change of command ceremony held at the World War II Submarine Veterans Memorial Pavilion on board Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. French relieves Capt. Gabriel Anseeuw. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Date Posted: 06.23.2023 Location: KINGS BAY, GA, US