Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto Visits Arlington National Cemetery

Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto, third from left, listens to a briefing from a tomb guard on how to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., June 23, 2023. While at ANC, Crosetto participated in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released

Date Taken: 06.23.2023