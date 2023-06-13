Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto, third from left, listens to a briefing from a tomb guard on how to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., June 23, 2023. While at ANC, Crosetto participated in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 13:24
|Photo ID:
|7878484
|VIRIN:
|230623-A-IW468-1017
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|13.14 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto Visits Arlington National Cemetery [Image 24 of 24], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
