Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto Visits Arlington National Cemetery

(From left to right) Italian Ambassador to the U.S. Mariangela Zappia, Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto, and Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera walk through the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., June 23, 2023. While at ANC, Crosetto participated in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

