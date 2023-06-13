Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto Visits Arlington National Cemetery [Image 16 of 24]

    Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto Visits Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto, third from left, listens to a briefing from a tomb guard on how to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., June 23, 2023. While at ANC, Crosetto participated in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released

