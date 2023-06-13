Tomb guards from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) conduct a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., June 23, 2023. The wreath was laid by Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 13:23
|Photo ID:
|7878478
|VIRIN:
|230623-A-IW468-1011
|Resolution:
|4949x3299
|Size:
|9.33 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto Visits Arlington National Cemetery [Image 24 of 24], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT