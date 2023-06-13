Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto Visits Arlington National Cemetery

Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera speaks with Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto in the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., June 23, 2023. While at ANC, Crosetto participated in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

Date Taken: 06.23.2023
Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US