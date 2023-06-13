Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto Visits Arlington National Cemetery

Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto visits the gravesite of Luigi Bartolucci-Dundas who served in the Italian Navy in Section 3 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., June 23, 2023. While visiting ANC, Crosetto also laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

