Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto visits the gravesite of Luigi Bartolucci-Dundas who served in the Italian Navy in Section 3 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., June 23, 2023. While visiting ANC, Crosetto also laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 13:23
|Photo ID:
|7878481
|VIRIN:
|230623-A-IW468-1014
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|12.57 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto Visits Arlington National Cemetery [Image 24 of 24], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
