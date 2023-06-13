Col. Garcia Assumes Command of MCIEAST

Flowers are presented to the spouses of U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, left, the outgoing commanding general of Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune (MCIEAST-MCB), and Col. Adolfo Garcia Jr., the incoming commander of MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune during a change of command ceremony ​on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 22, 2023. Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel relinquished command of MCIEAST to Garcia Jr.

Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US