Flowers are presented to the spouses of U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, left, the outgoing commanding general of Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune (MCIEAST-MCB), and Col. Adolfo Garcia Jr., the incoming commander of MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune during a change of command ceremony on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 22, 2023. Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel relinquished command of MCIEAST to Garcia Jr.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 15:40
|Photo ID:
|7876354
|VIRIN:
|230622-M-GV552-1333
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|21.18 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Garcia Assumes Command of MCIEAST [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Loriann Dauscher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
