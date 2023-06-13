Garcia Assumes Command of MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune

Col. Adolfo Garcia Jr. officially assumed duties as the ninth commander of Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune from Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel (NEE-BLE) today at the base theater.



More than 500 people gathered to witness the time-honored tradition of transferring formal authority from one commander to the next. The ceremony was attended by a host of Marine Corps leaders including Lt. Gen. David Ottignon, commanding general, II Marine Expeditionary Force and Maj. Gen. David Maxwell, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations Command, and members of the local community.



As a dual-hatted commander of the base and regional command supporting five other installations along the Eastern Seaboard, Garcia will be responsible for promoting the combat readiness of the operating forces by providing state of the art training venues, services and support to the 257,000 Marines, Sailors, families, civilian employees and retirees associated with these installations.



Maxwell delivered opening remarks praising Niebel's numerous accomplishments across the region and reflecting on the challenges in store for Garcia. “When we talk about making ready bases and the construction you see going on here, the recovery from Hurricane Florence is just scratching the edge. A lot of that [construction] started a number of years ago under General Niebel and now, Adolfo, you will see it through as a lot of that starts really coming to fruition.”



Niebel next took the stage and spent considerable time thanking leaders, members of the community and staff for their support during his tenure mentioning many of them by name.



In reflecting on his term, he offered a unique viewpoint shared by another commander about tours in the Marine Corps: “[They’re] like movies. Some movies you never want to end; they’re that good, and some movies you want to end. This is one of those movies you don’t want to end.”



Niebel also recognized the contributions of the municipalities around the base. The [II Marine Expeditionary Force] can’t do what it does without the support of the community. It’s not just our families and government leaders, it’s our businesses, our schools, our community colleges and universities. It’s one team, one fight.”



In closing, Niebel reminded those in attendance about the primary focus of installation support. “It's all about the young Marine and increasing the lethality of the [Marine Air-Ground Task Force]. That's why we’re here.”



Next month, Niebel is slated to take command of the 1st Marine Logistics Group in Camp Pendleton, California.



For his part, Garcia thanked everyone for the warm welcome he and his wife Terry received since arriving. “This is my first tour here. It’s great to be back on a Marine Corps base, and even greater to be outside of Washington D.C.”



Garcia said he wants to continue to build on Niebel’s progress. “I would just like to sustain that momentum—to grow where we can and to make adjustments if need be.”



