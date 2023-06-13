U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, center, the outgoing commanding general of Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune (MCIEAST-MCB) stands at attention during the MCIEAST change of command ceremony on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 22, 2023. Niebel served as the 8th commanding general of MCIEAST since June 2021 and relinquished his command to Col. Adolfo Garcia Jr.
This work, Col. Garcia Assumes Command of MCIEAST [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Loriann Dauscher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
