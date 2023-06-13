Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Garcia Assumes Command of MCIEAST [Image 8 of 12]

    Col. Garcia Assumes Command of MCIEAST

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Loriann Dauscher 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Adolfo Garcia Jr., the incoming commander of Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune (MCIEAST-MCB) gives remarks during the MCIEAST change of command ceremony ​on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 22, 2023. Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel relinquished command of MCIEAST to Garcia Jr.

    This work, Col. Garcia Assumes Command of MCIEAST [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Loriann Dauscher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

