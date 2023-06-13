Col. Garcia Assumes Command of MCIEAST

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, the outgoing commanding general of Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune (MCIEAST-MCB) gives remarks during the MCIEAST change of command ceremony ​on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 22, 2023. Niebel served as the 8th commanding general of MCIEAST since June 2021 and relinquished his command to Col. Adolfo Garcia Jr.

