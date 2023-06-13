U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Ryan A. Gnecco, right, sergeant major of Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune (MCIEAST-MCB), transfers the company guidon to Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, the outgoing commanding general of MCIEAST during the change of command ceremony ​on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 22, 2023. ​Niebel served as the 8th commanding general of MCIEAST since June 2021 and relinquished his command to Col. Adolfo Garcia Jr.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.22.2023 15:40 Photo ID: 7876355 VIRIN: 230622-M-GV552-1109 Resolution: 5464x8192 Size: 12.23 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Garcia Assumes Command of MCIEAST [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Loriann Dauscher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.