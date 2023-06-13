U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune (MCIEAST-MCB) color guard march during the MCIEAST change of command ceremony on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 22, 2023. Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel relinquished command of MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune to Col. Adolfo Garcia Jr.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 15:39
|Photo ID:
|7876352
|VIRIN:
|230622-M-GV552-1033
|Resolution:
|6827x4945
|Size:
|11.36 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Garcia Assumes Command of MCIEAST [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Loriann Dauscher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT