This Month in Fort McCoy History — June 2023

This screen shot shows a part of the front page of the June 19, 1943, edtion of The Real McCoy newspaper at then-Camp McCoy, Wis. Now it's Fort McCoy. At that time the post was fully engaged in preparing troops for deployment in World War II, and more. (U.S. Army Photo)

