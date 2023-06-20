This news clip is from a June 1973 edition of The Real McCoy newspaper at Fort McCoy, Wis. At that time, it was still Camp McCoy. The name would change a year later. Here the news item discusses an option to listen to a radio station run by troops on post. (U.S. Army Photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 01:19
|Photo ID:
|7872347
|VIRIN:
|230620-A-A4608-980
|Resolution:
|551x536
|Size:
|85.28 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|28
|Downloads:
|0
This work, This Month in Fort McCoy History — June 2023 [Image 11 of 11]
This Month in Fort McCoy History — June 2023
