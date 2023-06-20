This Month in Fort McCoy History — June 2023

This news clip is from a June 1973 edition of The Real McCoy newspaper at Fort McCoy, Wis. At that time, it was still Camp McCoy. The name would change a year later. Here the news item discusses an option to listen to a radio station run by troops on post. (U.S. Army Photo)

