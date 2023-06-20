Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training in the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise 86-18-04 operate from a training area on North Post on June 12, 2018. The exercise is part of the Army Reserve’s Combat Support Training Program, or CSTP. CSTP exercises are large-scale, collective-training exercises designed to immerse units into tactical training environments that closely replicate what they might experience in operational deployments. The 86th Training Division is a tenant organization at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2018
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 01:19
|Photo ID:
|7872344
|VIRIN:
|180627-A-OK556-608
|Resolution:
|4764x3183
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, This Month in Fort McCoy History — June 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
This Month in Fort McCoy History — June 2023
