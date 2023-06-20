Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training in the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise 86-18-04 conduct live-fire gunnery operations at Range 2 on North Post on June 12, 2018, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The exercise is part of the Army Reserve’s Combat Support Training Program, or CSTP. CSTP exercises are large-scale, collective-training exercises designed to immerse units into tactical training environments that closely replicate what they might experience in operational deployments. The 86th Training Division is a tenant organization at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
This Month in Fort McCoy History — June 2023
