    This Month in Fort McCoy History — June 2023 [Image 3 of 11]

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — June 2023

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2018

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training in the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise 86-18-04 conduct live-fire gunnery operations at Range 2 on North Post on June 12, 2018, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The exercise is part of the Army Reserve’s Combat Support Training Program, or CSTP. CSTP exercises are large-scale, collective-training exercises designed to immerse units into tactical training environments that closely replicate what they might experience in operational deployments. The 86th Training Division is a tenant organization at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2018
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 01:19
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy
    This Month in History

