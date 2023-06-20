Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training in the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise 86-18-04 conduct live-fire gunnery operations at Range 2 on North Post on June 12, 2018, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The exercise is part of the Army Reserve’s Combat Support Training Program, or CSTP. CSTP exercises are large-scale, collective-training exercises designed to immerse units into tactical training environments that closely replicate what they might experience in operational deployments. The 86th Training Division is a tenant organization at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2018 Date Posted: 06.21.2023 01:19 Photo ID: 7872341 VIRIN: 180612-A-OK556-313 Resolution: 3689x2459 Size: 1.81 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, This Month in Fort McCoy History — June 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.