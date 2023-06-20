Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — June 2023 [Image 10 of 11]

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — June 2023

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This screen shot shows a part of page 12 of the June 19, 1943, edition of The Real McCoy newspaper at then-Camp McCoy, Wis. Now it's Fort McCoy. At that time, Fort McCoy was fully engaged in preparing Soldiers for World War II deployment and more. (U.S. Army Photo)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 01:19
    VIRIN: 230620-A-A4608-147
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This Month in Fort McCoy History &mdash; June 2023

    Wisconsin
    history
    Fort McCoy
    Army history
    This Month in History

