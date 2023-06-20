This screen shot shows a part of page 12 of the June 19, 1943, edition of The Real McCoy newspaper at then-Camp McCoy, Wis. Now it's Fort McCoy. At that time, Fort McCoy was fully engaged in preparing Soldiers for World War II deployment and more. (U.S. Army Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2023 Date Posted: 06.21.2023 01:19 Photo ID: 7872348 VIRIN: 230620-A-A4608-147 Resolution: 1115x784 Size: 389.53 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 27 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, This Month in Fort McCoy History — June 2023 [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.