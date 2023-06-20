This screen shot shows a part of page 12 of the June 19, 1943, edition of The Real McCoy newspaper at then-Camp McCoy, Wis. Now it's Fort McCoy. At that time, Fort McCoy was fully engaged in preparing Soldiers for World War II deployment and more. (U.S. Army Photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 01:19
|Photo ID:
|7872348
|VIRIN:
|230620-A-A4608-147
|Resolution:
|1115x784
|Size:
|389.53 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|27
|Downloads:
|0
This work, This Month in Fort McCoy History — June 2023 [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
This Month in Fort McCoy History — June 2023
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT