    This Month in Fort McCoy History — June 2023 [Image 5 of 11]

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — June 2023

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2018

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Students in the 89B Ammunition Supply Course connect a mock ammunition pallet to a Chinook helicopter June 27, 2018, as part of sling load training at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Ammunition Supply Course, taught by the 13th Battalion, 100th Regiment at Fort McCoy, is a four-week course that provides training for Soldiers who are reclassifying to the 89B military occupational specialty. The sling-load training is one of the last major training events during the course. A sling load is used to transport munitions to remote locations or to expedite shipments in hostile locations. The 13th, 100th is an ordnance battalion that provides training and training support to Soldiers in the ordnance maintenance MOS series. The unit, aligned under the 3rd Brigade, 94th Division of the 80th Training Command, has been at Fort McCoy since about 1995. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2018
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 01:19
    Photo ID: 7872343
    VIRIN: 180627-A-OK556-528
    Resolution: 3092x1978
    Size: 567.73 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This Month in Fort McCoy History — June 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    sling-load training
    training
    Fort McCoy
    89B

