This Month in Fort McCoy History — June 2023

Students in the 89B Ammunition Supply Course connect a mock ammunition pallet to a Chinook helicopter June 27, 2018, as part of sling load training at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Ammunition Supply Course, taught by the 13th Battalion, 100th Regiment at Fort McCoy, is a four-week course that provides training for Soldiers who are reclassifying to the 89B military occupational specialty. The sling-load training is one of the last major training events during the course. A sling load is used to transport munitions to remote locations or to expedite shipments in hostile locations. The 13th, 100th is an ordnance battalion that provides training and training support to Soldiers in the ordnance maintenance MOS series. The unit, aligned under the 3rd Brigade, 94th Division of the 80th Training Command, has been at Fort McCoy since about 1995. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

