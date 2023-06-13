U.S. Air Force Col. Tyler Ellison, 1st Fighter Wing vice commander, marshals Col. Joshua Dorr, 7th Fighter Squadron commander, piloting a T-38 Talon with Col. Gregory Beaulieu, 633d Air Base Wing commander, in the back seat at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 14, 2023. Beaulieu was invited by Col. William Creeden, 1st Fighter Wing commander, to participate in his fini flight, which is the celebration of the final flight of a pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2023 Date Posted: 06.20.2023 14:12 Photo ID: 7871074 VIRIN: 230614-F-PG418-1254 Resolution: 5430x3678 Size: 3.19 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLE Commanders take flight for their next mission [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.