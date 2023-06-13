U.S. Air Force Col. William Creeden, 1st Fighter Wing commander, pilots an F-22 Raptor at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 14, 2023. This was Creeden’s fini flight- an Air Force tradition marking a pilot’s departure from a unit or the last time they fly an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2023 Date Posted: 06.20.2023 14:12 Photo ID: 7871070 VIRIN: 230614-F-PG418-1157 Resolution: 3499x2247 Size: 990.69 KB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLE Commanders take flight for their next mission [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.