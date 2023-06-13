JBLE Commanders take flight for their next mission

U.S. Air Force Col. William Creeden, left, 1st Fighter Wing commander, takes a photo with Col. Brandon Tellez, 1st Operations Group commander, celebrating Creeden’s fini flight and his time as a leader at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 14, 2023. Creeden is responsible for one third of the Air Force’s combat F-22 Raptors, delivering F-22 air power globally, establishing itself through the work of 1st FW Airmen as the most capable and combat ready F-22 wing in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 14:12
|Photo ID:
|7871066
|VIRIN:
|230614-F-PG418-1067
|Resolution:
|4892x3433
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
