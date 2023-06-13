JBLE Commanders take flight for their next mission

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Col. William Creeden, left, 1st Fighter Wing commander, takes a photo with Col. Brandon Tellez, 1st Operations Group commander, celebrating Creeden’s fini flight and his time as a leader at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 14, 2023. Creeden is responsible for one third of the Air Force’s combat F-22 Raptors, delivering F-22 air power globally, establishing itself through the work of 1st FW Airmen as the most capable and combat ready F-22 wing in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    F-22
    Commanders
    T-38
    fini flight
    1st FW
    633d ABW

