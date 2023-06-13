U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Adam Guest, 1st Fighter Wing command chief, pulls the canopy down in a T-38 Talon before taxiing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 14, 2023. As the 1st FW’s command chief, Guest was asked by Col. William Creeden, 1st FW commander, to fly with him in celebration of his fini flight in honor and support of the work they’ve done together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2023 Date Posted: 06.20.2023 14:12 Photo ID: 7871068 VIRIN: 230614-F-PG418-1112 Resolution: 4494x2926 Size: 2.79 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLE Commanders take flight for their next mission [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.