U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory Beaulieu, 633d Air Base Wing commander, closes the canopy in the back seat of a T-38 Talon at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 14, 2023. Beaulieu was invited by Col. William Creeden, 1st Fighter Wing commander, to participate in his fini flight, which is the celebration of the final flight of a pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 14:12
|Photo ID:
|7871069
|VIRIN:
|230614-F-PG418-1132
|Resolution:
|2712x1885
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLE Commanders take flight for their next mission [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT