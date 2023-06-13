JBLE Commanders take flight for their next mission

U.S. Air Force Col. William Creeden, 1st Fighter Wing commander, performs a “touch and go” in an F-22 Raptor on the fight line at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 14, 2023. This was Creeden’s fini flight- an Air Force tradition marking a pilot’s departure from a unit or the last time they fly an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)
