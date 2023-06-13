U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hunter Fritch, an 80th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, poses for a photo during RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 14, 2023. RF-A iterations focus on enhancing the combat readiness of U.S. and international forces by providing realistic training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ricardo Sandoval)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2023 Date Posted: 06.19.2023 12:14 Photo ID: 7869074 VIRIN: 230614-F-KE770-1125 Resolution: 4850x3227 Size: 1.24 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 8 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 80th FGS participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Ricardo Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.