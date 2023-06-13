U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 80th Fighter Squadron prepare to taxi during RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 14, 2023. RF-A iterations focus on improving the readiness of the U.S. and international forces in the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ricardo Sandoval)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2023 Date Posted: 06.19.2023 12:14 Photo ID: 7869069 VIRIN: 230614-F-KE770-1001 Resolution: 5482x3647 Size: 2.03 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 9 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 80th FGS participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Ricardo Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.