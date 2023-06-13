Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    80th FGS participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 [Image 4 of 7]

    80th FGS participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ricardo Sandoval 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 80th Fighter Squadron prepare to taxi during RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 14, 2023. RF-A iterations focus on improving the readiness of the U.S. and international forces in the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ricardo Sandoval)

    TAGS

    F-16
    Kunsan
    Eielson
    RED FLAG-Alaska
    80th FGS
    RFA23-2

