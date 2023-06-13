U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 80th Fighter Squadron prepare to taxi during RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 14, 2023. RF-A iterations focus on improving the readiness of the U.S. and international forces in the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ricardo Sandoval)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2023 12:14
|Photo ID:
|7869069
|VIRIN:
|230614-F-KE770-1001
|Resolution:
|5482x3647
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|9
This work, 80th FGS participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Ricardo Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT