80th FGS participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2

An F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Loki Kincaid, an 80th Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, conduct a pre-flight check at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 14, 2023. RED FLAG-Alaska allows pilots to train in the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, an air, ground and electronic combat training range covering more than 77,000 square miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ricardo Sandoval)

