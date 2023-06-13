80th FGS participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot renders a squadron salute on the flightline at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 14, 2023. RED FLAG-Alaska allows pilots to train in the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, an air, ground and electronic combat training range covering more than 77,000 square miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ricardo Sandoval)

