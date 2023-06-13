80th FGS participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Loki Kincaid, an 80th Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, communicates with an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot prior to taxiing for takeoff at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 14, 2023. RED FLAG-Alaska iterations focus on enhancing the combat readiness of U.S. and international forces by providing realistic training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ricardo Sandoval)

