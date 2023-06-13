80th FGS participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Wyatt Martin, an 80th Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, conducts post-flight maintenance on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 14, 2023. RF-A allows pilots to train in the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, an air, ground and electronic combat training range covering more than 77,000 square miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ricardo Sandoval)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2023 12:14
|Photo ID:
|7869071
|VIRIN:
|230614-F-KE770-1110
|Resolution:
|4928x3279
|Size:
|1017.29 KB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|8
