    80th FGS participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 [Image 6 of 7]

    80th FGS participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ricardo Sandoval 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Wyatt Martin, an 80th Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, conducts post-flight maintenance on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 14, 2023. RF-A allows pilots to train in the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, an air, ground and electronic combat training range covering more than 77,000 square miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ricardo Sandoval)

    This work, 80th FGS participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Ricardo Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    80th FGS participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2
    F-16
    Kunsan
    Eielson
    RED FLAG-Alaska
    80th FGS
    RFA23-2

