New Aviation Battalion Welcomed to Kosovo by KFOR’s Regional Command-East

U.S. Army Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 131th Aviation Regiment, Alabama Army National Guard (Task Force Yellow Hammer) stand at a transfer of authority ceremony between Task Force Yellow Hammer and the 1st Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, Rhode Island Army National Guard (Task Force Rogue) held on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Jun. 8, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Herschel Talley)

