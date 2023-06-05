U.S. Army Lt. Col. David G. Goodall (right), commander of the 1st Battalion, 131th Aviation Regiment, Alabama Army National Guard (Task Force Yellow Hammer), and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Anderson (left), the battalion command sergeant major, cased their unit’s flag, or colors, during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Jun. 8, 2023. The casing of the colors signifies the end of the task force’s rotation in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Herschel Talley)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2023 03:48
|Photo ID:
|7851462
|VIRIN:
|230608-Z-LY351-132
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Aviation Battalion Welcomed to Kosovo by KFOR’s Regional Command-East [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Herschel Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Aviation Battalion Welcomed to Kosovo by KFOR’s Regional Command-East
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT