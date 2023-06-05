New Aviation Battalion Welcomed to Kosovo by KFOR’s Regional Command-East

U.S. Army Lt. Col. David G. Goodall (right), commander of the 1st Battalion, 131th Aviation Regiment, Alabama Army National Guard (Task Force Yellow Hammer), and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Anderson (left), the battalion command sergeant major, cased their unit’s flag, or colors, during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Jun. 8, 2023. The casing of the colors signifies the end of the task force’s rotation in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Herschel Talley)

