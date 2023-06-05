New Aviation Battalion Welcomed to Kosovo by KFOR’s Regional Command-East

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeffrey A. Sills (left), commander of the 1st Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, Rhode Island Army National Guard (Task Force Rogue), and Command Sgt. Maj. Jodie M. Dove (right), uncased their unit’s flag, or colors, during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Jun. 8, 2023. The uncasing of the colors signifies the start of the task force's rotation in Kosovo and their commitment to keeping a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Herschel Talley)

