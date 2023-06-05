Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Aviation Battalion Welcomed to Kosovo by KFOR’s Regional Command-East [Image 4 of 8]

    New Aviation Battalion Welcomed to Kosovo by KFOR’s Regional Command-East

    KOSOVO

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Herschel Talley 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeffrey A. Sills (left), commander of the 1st Battalion, 126nd Aviation Regiment, Rhode Island Army National Guard (Task Force Rogue), and Command Sgt. Maj. Jodie M. Dove (right), raise their unit’s flag, or colors, during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Jun. 8, 2023. The uncasing of the colors signifies the start of the task force's rotation in Kosovo and their commitment to keeping a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Herschel Talley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 03:48
    Photo ID: 7851465
    VIRIN: 230608-Z-LY351-161
    This work, New Aviation Battalion Welcomed to Kosovo by KFOR’s Regional Command-East [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Herschel Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    Rhode Island National Guard
    Aviation
    StrongerTogether

