New Aviation Battalion Welcomed to Kosovo by KFOR’s Regional Command-East

CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO – Kosovo Force Regional Command-East’s Aviation Battalion (Task Force Yellow Hammer) held a casing of the colors ceremony, during which authority was transferred from Task Force Yellow Hammer to Task Force Rogue, at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on Jun. 8, 2023.



The 1st Battalion, 131st Aviation Regiment, Alabama Army National Guard (Task Force Yellow Hammer), relinquished responsibility to the 1st Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, Rhode Island Army National Guard (Task Force Rogue).



Col. Chris Mabis, the commander of Regional Command-East, thanked Task Force Yellow Hammer for supporting Regional Command-East with the team they brought to Kosovo.



“Everyone in Task Force Aviation played their part and did a phenomenal job,” Mabis said.



During the ceremony, Task Force Yellow Hammer cased their unit’s flag, signifying the end of their nine-month mission in Kosovo. Task Force Rogue then unfurled their unit’s colors, representing the beginning of their support of KFOR’s mission.



“Sgt. Maj. and I can confidently stand up, in front of you, and say we are ready to assume the mission and we’re very proud to be standing in front of this formation,” said Lt. Col. Jeffrey A. Sills, commander of Task Force Rogue.



During their nine months in Kosovo, Task Force Yellow Hammer supported every major training event and operation from rappelling, air assault lanes, sling loading resupplies and real-world medical evacuation missions.



Col. David G. Goodall, commander of Task Force Yellow Hammer, wished the best of luck to Sills and all of Task Force Rogue, and thanked Task Force Yellow Hammer for rising to every occasion.



“You provided key capabilities to the Regional Command East Commander and your actions had major impacts on the major events here in Kosovo,” Goodall said.



“It’s been tremendously fulfilling watching you learn, grow and execute this mission,” Goodall continued. “Every single one of you should be proud to have added your personal contributions to what the Task Force Yellow Hammer has done here.”



KFOR RC-East comprises ten contributing NATO partner nations. Its mission is to maintain a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities in Kosovo, as mandated by the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999.

