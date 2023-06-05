New Aviation Battalion Welcomed to Kosovo by KFOR’s Regional Command-East

Command Sgt. Maj. John Folbrecht (left) places the Kosovo Force patch on Command. Sgt.Maj. Dove's (center) left shoulder, while Col. Chris Mabis (center back) patches Lt. Col. Jeffrey A. Sills (right back), signifying the beginning of their KFOR rotation, in a transfer of authority ceremony, held on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Jun. 8, 2023. The uncasing of the colors signifies the start of the task force's rotation in Kosovo and their commitment to keeping a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Herschel Talley)

