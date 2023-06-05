374 AMXS Changes Command

Col. Philip Dorsch (left), 374th Maintenance Group commander, takes a squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Robert Leidel (right), former 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 8, 2023. Under Liedel’s command, the 374th AMXS earned the 2022 Pacific Air Forces Berlin Airlift Humanitarian Mission award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

