374 AMXS Changes Command

Maj. Michael Mauro assumed command of the 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron from Lt. Col. Robert Leidel during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 8.



Col. Philip Dorsch, 374th Maintenance Group commander, presided over the ceremony and the event was attended by family members of the incoming and outgoing commanders, members of the 374th AMXS, and representatives from across the base.



“Thank you for the privilege and honor of being your squadron commander,” said Leidel. “I would like to extend a warm welcome to Maj. Mauro, we can’t wait to see where you lead this squadron.”



Leidel leaves with several noteworthy accomplishments, to include leading the 374th AMXS through 2,579 sorties and 6,659 flying hours, in support of 19 deployments, 25 presidential and priority one missions, and two real-world search and rescue missions. These efforts supported the 71st Operations Christmas Drop, which delivered 63,000 pounds of aid to 55 Micronesian islands, earning his team the 2022 Pacific Air Forces Berlin Airlift Humanitarian Mission award.



The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass a baton, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust.



“I will take responsibility for the lives and welfare of all who are under me to lead,” said Mauro. “By assuming command, I am committing to the 374th AMXS and I take this privilege earnestly and with great care. I am extremely proud to be your commander.”



374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron: Provides combat-ready maintenance personnel, equipment and organizational support to inspect, service and repair assigned C-130J aircraft. Maintains mission-ready aircraft to sustain contingency and peacetime missions throughout the Pacific theater to accomplish U.S. Pacific Command and Pacific Air Forces' taskings. Deploys, demonstrating global U.S. Air Force interoperability with allies in joint and combined operations.