374 AMXS Changes Command

The Yokota Air Base Honor Guard presents the colors at the opening of a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 8, 2023. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass batons, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

