374 AMXS Changes Command

Lt. Col. Robert Leidel, former 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, receives a meritorious service commendation from Col. Philip Dorsch, 374th Maintenance Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 8, 2023. Under Liedel’s command, the 374th AMXS earned the 2022 Pacific Air Forces Berlin Airlift Humanitarian Mission award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 06.09.2023