Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    374 AMXS Changes Command [Image 3 of 6]

    374 AMXS Changes Command

    JAPAN

    06.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Robert Leidel, former 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, receives a meritorious service commendation from Col. Philip Dorsch, 374th Maintenance Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 8, 2023. Under Liedel’s command, the 374th AMXS earned the 2022 Pacific Air Forces Berlin Airlift Humanitarian Mission award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 03:34
    Photo ID: 7848333
    VIRIN: 230608-F-JB191-1061
    Resolution: 6002x4287
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374 AMXS Changes Command [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Samantha White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    374 AMXS Changes Command
    374 AMXS Changes Command
    374 AMXS Changes Command
    374 AMXS Changes Command
    374 AMXS Changes Command
    374 AMXS Changes Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    374 AMXS Changes Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    command
    leadership
    Change of Command
    374 AMXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT